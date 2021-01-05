The tennis world mourns: the death of former Baker coach Bob Brett

Former Australian tennis coach Bob Brett died of cancer at the age of 67. This was confirmed by the ATP Players’ Union on Tuesday. Brett has been on the ATP Tour for almost 35 years. He was famous in this country for his collaboration with Boris Baker. In addition to this, he has coached other stars like Goran Ivanesevic, Andrei Medvedev and Marin Celic during his career. Show

The collaboration with Baker began in November 1987 and ended in 1991. Prior to that, Brett had coached the three-time Wimbledon champion at the top of the world rankings for the first time in his career. After winning the Australian Open, the 23-year-old rose to first place in the standings. Before that, Brett and Baker celebrated Grand Slam victories together at Wimbledon and at the 1989 US Open.

In his 2004 autobiography, Just a Moment, Stay Away, Baker praised his former Australian coach. He always “treated him like an adult”. Brett’s training methods were tough. However, everything followed a clear plan. “I expect readiness, discipline, will, and punctuality. Three hours of training in the morning and three hours in the afternoon, what you do next doesn’t matter to me.”

Brett has an excellent tennis reputation. The family man was revered as a coach who is always calm and friendly but also very demanding. Later on, he also toured as coach of German tennis player Nicholas Kiefer. “I am deeply saddened by the death of Bob Brett, whom I worked with for six years and who taught me so much in my early years as a coach,” star coach Patrick Muratoglu, the Serena Williams coach, wrote on Twitter. READ Sebastian Vettel starts at Aston Martin - disaster threatening

“He’s leaving a big void,” former Australian professional Paul McNamee, a close friend of the Brett family, told the newspaper. Herald Sun. “He is one of the unknown champions in Australian tennis because of the influence he has had around the world.”