Jannik Sinner Interview: ‘I’m doing my best to be perfect’ – Sports

It put South Tyrol into a tennis euphoria: Jannick Sener, 20, is No. 10 in the world. He talks to Rai Südtirol about his goals, dreams and life away from the tennis court.
Rai Südtirol: Do you realize that you are now booming tennis in South Tyrol at the latest?
Yannick Sener: I hope so! In South Tyrol, this has lost quite a bit in the past few years. Now more adults and children are playing tennis again, that’s cute. I think it’s generally good for South Tyrol and tennis when you see something like an idol or a good player and then say, “I want to try that too now.”
What next – the end of the season and then? Skiing in Sixteen?
I’m going to ski a little. But there is not much time left. After Christmas we will head to Australia. For a few days I don’t have to do anything, I shut my head. I deserve it too.
What’s the best way to turn off Jannik Sinner: while playing Playstation or at your girlfriend’s place?
No, I don’t have a girlfriend anymore. I love playstation games. I can do it with friends, as I do it in the evenings at tournaments. Sometimes I need that to think of something else. I like to play “Fortnight” and with headphones I can call and talk to my friends. Every player has his or her there.
In an interview with Rai Südtirol I once said: Number 1 is the obvious goal. What are your plans for the next year?
Number 1 is a dream. Every player has a dream and I have to be number 1. Next year is going to be an important year. I have to defend the position now. But of course you want more and more. But I’m 20 and I’m number 10 in the world. This is a great result but I strive for perfection, even if that is not possible. You should always have something that can be improved.
Interview: Hannes Benetner
