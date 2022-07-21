The Supreme Court of Great Britain agrees to debate the referendum on Scotland | world | Dr..

On October 11 and 12, the court will hear arguments made by the provincial executive, through the attorney general, Dorothy Payne, to establish the legality of a split consultation without going through central government approval.

The Prime Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, recently asked the British government to negotiate the terms of the so-called Order 30 of the Scotland Act (1998), which temporarily transfers the power to hold a referendum. From the Parliament of Westminster to Holyrood (Scotland).

However, the Acting Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has already told Sturgeon that now is not the time for consultation. The Prime Minister has already revealed an ambitious plan for a new independence referendum and has proposed a date of October 19, 2023 for that referendum.

Scotland voted against Britain’s exit from the European Union

In the first referendum in September 2014, the Scots refused to separate Scotland from the rest of the United Kingdom, but Sturgeon now argues that there are reasons for another referendum after Scotland voted against Brexit in 2016 and because his formation was so. Most voted in the Edinburgh legislative elections held in May last year.

Under Sturgeon’s plan, methods such as judicial and electoral to force a referendum are being studied, if London does not agree to negotiate Order 30 of the Scotland Act (1998, by which Scottish self-government was materialized during Tony Blair’s government).

If the Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood had no right to legislate to call another referendum, Sturgeon would exclusively focus campaigning for the next British general election (2024) on a “virtual referendum”.

According to Sturgeon, the question in the final referendum would be; Should Scotland be an independent country? , as in the 2014 consultation, where 55% of voters supported Remain in the UK and 45% voted to split.

Juff (Eve, Bloomberg)