The stunning images show a “meteor” flying in the sky over Plymouth

A stunning photo taken by a Plymouth man shows what appears to be a meteor soaring in the sky.

Garlick took the photo on Thursday afternoon.

The photo was taken near Landrake, near Saltache, at around 4 pm, and the photographer said he saw the mysterious meteorite-like object for five minutes before it disappeared.

He told me, “I saw him in the sky and thought,” What is this? That sounds really strange. ”

“My first thought was that it was a plane of some kind, but I didn’t see any fuel tracks leaving behind like a regular plane.

“Then I saw something detached from the tail, like a smaller version than what is in the picture and then just vanished.

“Then my thoughts went to Is it a meteor? I watched it for five minutes and then it just disappeared.”

“There is probably just a simple explanation for this,” he added.

He speculated that it could have something to do with the latest Meteor showers that were expected to be seen in the sky over Plymouth earlier this week.

The annual Lyon meteor shower peaked on Monday (November 16) through Tuesday morning (November 17).



(Photo: Lee Garlic)



According to Space.com, more Leonid meteors will be better this year because the moon will only be 5 percent bright at night.

Leonid’s shower occurs when Earth’s orbit crosses debris from comet Temple-Tuttle’s orbit, causing chunks of the comet to fall toward the planet’s surface.

Earth’s atmosphere causes comet crumbs to heat up and ignite into flaming balls of fire called meteorites.

It is an annual event and gets its name from the constellation Leo, Leo, where meteors appear to have originated.

Another local captured the meteor on videotape, as he filmed the Cann Woods movie. Watch below.



Did you see anything similar? Email to [email protected] with your photos.