HBO’s The Last of Us TV show is already happening

Upcoming HBO television adaptation of The last of us It just took a big step forward in the actual occurrence: the network gave the series a serial command, with creator Neil Druckman working as writer and executive producer alongside Craig Mazen (Chernobyl). HBO’s Caroline Strauss, who produced both Game of thrones And the Chernobyl, Will also serve as executive producer at The last of us.

According to the official synopsis, the TV series appears to tweak the first game in the series: “The story takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel, an experienced survivor, has been hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, from an oppressive quarantine area. It starts out as a small mission and quickly becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey, as they both have to traverse the United States and rely on each other to survive. “

While the world of video game adaptations is rife with failures, it looks like a great HBO adaptation of one of the most iconic video game stories in recent memory – complete with the original game writer and creative director on board – looks like it might actually have a chance to succeed in translating the game to TV. .

All that was said, The last of us It’s still in the early stages, with no casting details or a launch window yet, so it will likely be some time before Joe and Ellie’s storyline makes the jump to the live action.

The last of us Not the only big-budget Sony game that’s adapted in the works. Sony’s PlayStation Productions studio is also in the middle of production due to its long-awaited adaptation of the Anonymous A series starring Tom Holland and is set to hit theaters in 2021.