The Spanish Icon Who Changed Real Madrid’s Fortunes – Haiti Times

The beginning of the 1990s was a sober period for the followers of Real Madrid.

Their fierce rival, Barcelona, ​​has proven themselves well and genuinely as the best dogs in Spanish football, achieving four consecutive La Liga titles alongside their first Champions League title, as the dream team led by Johan Cruyff knocked out all who dared to come before them. .

Los Blancos needed to be rebuilt; Only once in the past 40 years has the club witnessed a barren period in terms of league success. They needed a catalyst, an icon, and someone they could count on to take on the burden of the biggest club in the world and bring them back to the top of European football.

Ral was grabbed from the Atletico Madrid academy at the age of fifteen and given just two years at La Fabrica before quickly moving to the first team. A streak of 16 goals in nine matches for the reserve team soon caught the attention of coach Jorge Valdano, and at just 17 years and 124 days old, the youngster made his debut with the team, thus becoming the youngest player in the club’s history.

The Spaniard formed a fatal partnership with Ivan Zamorano – scoring 37 goals between them in Raul’s debut season – as Real regained the league title to the Santiago Bernabeu. Read on