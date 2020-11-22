A business partner of Russian fertilizer billionaire Dmitry Mazpin, who lost in the bid to Force India, told the Supreme Court that he understood from beer mogul Vijay Malia that a batch had been offered or approved by the billionaire Aston Martin CEO. Capture his team in Formula 1.

Lawrence Stroll, who acquired the team in 2018 for £ 90m, renamed Racing Point and put his son Lance in one of the drivers’ seats, on Saturday night, dismissing allegations he said “these allegations are untrue.”

It was introduced under oath by a business partner of Russian fertilizer billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, who lost in the competition to Force India.

He is suing the team managers, two senior figures at FRP Consulting, including Jeff Rowley, the CEO, for allegations of negligence and breach of trust in the sale. The son of Mr. Mazpin is also a racing driver.

Dr. Malia, the brewery head behind Kingfisher lager, is fighting extradition of criminals from the UK to India on fraud charges, which he denies. In 2018, as his legal woes escalated, Force India ran into financial trouble and summoned insolvency specialists from FRP.

In a written statement, Paul Ostling, chief independent director of the fertilizer company Uralkali Mazepin, alleged that Dr. Malia told him that Mr. Stroll had agreed to provide him with a “honorable exit” as part of his offer.

Mr. Ostling told the Supreme Court of a “disturbing” phone call Saturday night from Dr. Malia in August 2018 in which he said he had reached an agreement with Mr. Stroll at a “significantly higher” price than Uralkali had offered.

“I understood him, because of the weird and elusive way in which he was speaking, that he was inferring that Mr. Lawrence Stroll had offered or agreed to give him some kind of push … he was describing it, colloquially, as” an honorable director. “