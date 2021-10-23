The sleazy presentation promises something new to the case

AirPods Pro 2 images have surfaced online, revealing new capabilities of its charging case. The source, however, remains fallible.

Please note, the following should be taken with a grain of salt. While Apple is just coming To advertise AirPods 3With a design closer to that of the Pro version, rumors are now coming again to evoke AirPods Pro 2, the improved version of Wireless headphones High-end Apple brand.

AirPods Pro 2 photos?

Expected for 2022It makes sense that the AirPods Pro 2 will be the subject of several leaks in the coming months. Latest posted by Mac rumors On Friday, October 22, photo support.

Regarding the headphones themselves, the design presented here remains very close to the first generation. We find an iconic rod design, slightly curved. However, one notable difference should be noted: there is no optical (infrared) sensor inside that can detect the user’s ear. It may be replaced, as in the case of AirPods 3, with a more accurate skin detection sensor, thus avoiding false positives.

Apart from these details, the aesthetics of these headphones will not change. However, this will not prevent Apple from offering improvements in sound or noise reduction.

improved condition

We still believe this rumor, the main novelties are expected (visible) on the side of the charging case. In particular, it will be equipped with small speakers that make it possible to make a sound with the Find My tool if it is lost in the bottom of your bag or under a sofa cushion.

Another visible change: The side of the AirPods Pro 2 case is perforated on the side of a small metal part for attaching a strap. If no Apple product has had such an item for years, the idea would allow you to always keep the headphones hanging on you, on a bag ring or keychain. So it will stay the same as the Find My option: you won’t lose your AirPods anymore.

Endless rumor

So the idea is rather interesting, but as specified at the beginning of this article, the source remains questionable. MacRumors specifies that his source has no history and that apart from the images above, no evidence can confirm the veracity of his statements. In addition, the metal part looks oddly integrated into the image and can be added digitally. analysis Forensic Medicine However, the image does not show any particular artifacts in this location.

Also remember that Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman confirmed it Apple will ditch its iconic bar on AirPods Pro 2 To switch to the “buds” type design. However, the information dates back to 2020 and was submitted for the release of AirPods 3 in the first quarter of 2021. Suffice it to say that there is still room for doubt.