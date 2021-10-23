Paleontology: The Giant Predatory Dinosaur Vegetarian

In the 1960s, miners found huge bird-like footprints in an Australian coal mine. At the time, paleontologists quickly identified them as the remains of a two-legged predatory dinosaur whose legs are said to have been at least two meters long: the animals were considered the largest carnivorous dinosaurs of the Triassic period 220 million years ago. But this attribution was clearly wrong As Anthony Romello of the University of Queensland and his team concluded in “Historical Biology”. Instead, they were the effects of harmless herbivores.

