The schedule, where you can watch it on TV and online Round of 16

Finland and Croatia They will meet in the sixth match of Eight fine who is he eurobasketball. The match will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, where all matches until the final will be played.

Finland qualified in second place in Group D, while Croatia qualified in third place in Group C during the group stage, Finland Beat Poland, Czech Republic and to the Netherlands; He was defeated only by Israel and Serbia, which were the highest goal-scoring team so far.

In the foreground you will have Croatiawhich won during the group stage over Great Britain, Estonia and to Ukraine; On the other hand, they added two defeats to Italy and to strong Greece who took first place in their group.

Sean Hoff, Mikael Jantonen, Henri Kantunen, Petri Koponen, Miro Little, Alexander Madsen, Laurie Markkanen, Edwin Macchouni, Tobias Palme, Sassou Saline, Elari Seppala, Elias Valtonen.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Lovro Djingidic, Mario Hezonga, Carlo Matkovic, Dominic Mavra, Toni Berkowicz, Rokko Perkasin, Ivan Ramliak, Dario Saric, Kronoslav Simon, Glenn Smith, Ivica Zubak.

