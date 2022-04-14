The scarcity of carp in the region of Erlangen – Hochstadt, Erlangen, Herzogenaurach

– The supply of carp is very scarce at the moment, so many consumers fear that they will not be able to get any of the tasty fish, especially on the Easter holiday. We spoke to Martin Oberle, Head of the Höchstadt sub-office for carp culture in carp ponds at the Bavarian State Institute of Agriculture, about the current situation.



Mr. Oberle, many people are looking forward to a game of carp at Easter. Should you switch to other dishes this year?

At the very least, it makes sense to get information from the hostel you choose in advance. I have spoken to several landlords who fortunately stocked their carp in time due to shortages. Anyone who has forgotten about it can surely run into trouble if the order is high in the restaurant. Prices are also expected to rise.

Why are there so few carp at the moment?

The main causes are heavy losses caused by cormorants, herons and otters. The otter in particular is causing us great concern. He has now reached the Aischgrund – and we expect a sharp increase in the population. Other losses due to diseases, last year’s floods or high consumption of energy reserves due to extreme temperature fluctuations, which are suspected to be one of the causes of the last carp in Hallerndorf, play no minor role for us.

Can we expect to import more carp in the future?

Our neighboring countries like the Czech Republic or Austria already have massive problems with otter. The supply of carp is also very scarce there. Four consultants from Otter are now helping to find solutions in Bavaria. However, the high fences around our ponds, which are conceivable, affect both other animals and the landscape. Despite the subsidies, the costs of pond growers will remain high, so that there is a significant risk that they will be left deficient in the end. If the otters continue to proliferate in the Aischgrund, we will have to prepare for massive changes. If the puddles are abandoned, they quickly become overgrown with trees and shrubs. Reactivating it later is expensive. We need to work with conservationists to find a way to at least reduce the otters population.