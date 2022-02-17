The Sandman: New Official Image for Netflix Series, Neil Gaiman: ‘It Will Surprise You’

Between a new image from the show and the author’s statements, we return to talking about The Sandman, the Netflix series based on comic operaBy Neil Gaiman who will soon debut on the streaming platform.

Neil Gaiman He chatted a bit with Empire Magazine, and in between, he also showed us a new official photo from The Sandman (which you can find at the end of the news), which we’re seeing for the first time. Vivian Achempong as Librarian.

And if you want to know it What to expect from a Netflix showWell…according to Gaiman”You’ll watch the first episode and you’ll think ‘Oh, I see, it’s like Downton Abbey but with magic. But then You’ll find yourself thinking, “What the hell is this stuff?” Before the end of Episode 2, when she meets Gregory Gargoyle in The Dreaming“

but then”Episode five is going to be incredibly dark and painful, and then you’ll have episode six, which is likely to be the episode that will make you feel better.“.

“Basically, if you don’t like one episode of Game of Thrones, you probably won’t like any other. With Sandman, it’s about surprising the viewer. It’s about constantly reinventing yourself. It will take you on a completely new and unexpected journeyThe writer concludes.

And you, how much noise you have hypnotic? Let us know in the comments.