The Sandman 2, Neil Gaiman: “Telling Netflix to Wheel Won’t Speed ​​Up Renewal” | Television

It’s been a month since then Neil Gaiman Explain on social media why Netflix didn’t renew immediately hypnotic For season 2 despite the excellent reception from the audience since the first weekend. A month has not yet come for renewal.

Meanwhile, fans have continued to support the series, even going so far as to insist, that Gaiman is back today to respond to one of them explaining why it still takes time:

The first season of Sandman premiered on August 5. Data collection just ended – complicated by the fact that many people didn’t watch it voraciously, but watched it quietly, allowing episodes to settle before watching the next. Telling Netflix to hurry isn’t going to get them to make decisions any faster.

We remind you that in the meantime, Netflix also released the add-on episode that extended the success of the series in terms of viewership, which also helped amplify the conversation about hypnotic. In short, it’s really hard to think that the platform isn’t renewing the series, even if it was the studio that produced it, Warner Bros. TV, is also involved. Maybe we’ll know something official the day after tomorrow on the occasion of Tudum?

