The Samsung Galaxy M62 will be based on Exynos 9825 and 6GB RAM

Suara.com – Samsung is preparing to launch the so-called Galaxy M series. Galaxy M62. The most recent information shows that the mobile phone has entered the page Bench mark Geekbench.

Citing MySmartPrice, Thursday (21/1/2021), the Galaxy M62 has appeared with the model number SM-M625F. The Geekbench page reveals that the phone will be powered by Exynos 9825 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM.

The list shows the Galaxy M62 got the 786 for single-core testing and 1985 for multi-core testing. On the software front, the Galaxy M62 comes with Android 11 operating system and OneUI display.

Based on the previously reported FCC page, the Galaxy M62 comes with the model number SM-M62F / DS. The page also shows that the mobile phone will be powered by a 7000mAh battery.

Additionally, the FCC revealed that the SM-M62F / DS will ship with a 25W charger and feature a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M62 It is also mentioned that it will debut as the first Galaxy Tab in the Galaxy M series. This phone will come with an internal storage capacity of 256 GB.