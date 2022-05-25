The sad Spanish account of the moment when Checo Pérez gave his place to Verstappen

Antonio Lobato went viral for his sad narration when Checo Pérez relinquished his place in favor of Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez He was one of the main characters in the game Spanish Grand PrixBecause he added a moment of emotion and tension to the race the moment he met him Max Verstappen At the Barcelona circuit, where he was instructed to give up his position for him on two occasions.

The most painful came on lap 48, when Czech GP and . drove Before the strong rhythm expected by his teammatewho took advantage of his new tires and a different team strategy to say it “would not have been an even fight”.

although Christian Horner s Hugh Bird They explained that these were different strategies and that it was not necessary to take risks, and the procedure was not explained in the best way around the world, so one of the stories that shaped the moment spread on social networks.

Checo Pérez allowed Max Verstappen to pass to avoid contact with team orders (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

It’s a transition dazn In Spain, led by the famous commentator Antonio Lobatowho recounted the moment in a sad way because it was a team decision.

The moment spread on social networks thanks to the release of tik tok Which puts sad music and a compendium of phrases as a profession recognition CzechFocus on the controversial decision Red Bull They made it clear that the Mexican could win the race.

“I imagine he would do it in a notorious way (allowing Verstappen to pass),” commented Lobato, who later received the backing of former Spanish driver Pedro de la Rosa:So that everyone can see“.

While the viral video continued with sombre music, Lobato added: “Well, everyone got to see it and everyone saw too, Checo, you did a great jobSo you can be very proud of what you’ve done.”

“We see the arrival of Checo Pérez, great job by the Mexican. What a great prize I was able to win!”, the Spanish commentator judged when he crossed the finish line in Spain.

Sergio Perez finished the Spanish Grand Prix in second place, behind only Max Verstappen (Photo: Reuters/Nacho Dossi)

Which is that the man from Jalisco showed himself He challenged his team on two occasions for instructions: The first, to not allow him the opportunity to “overtake” Verstappen and thus quickly bypass Russell. And the second, after his team ordered him to give up the lead in favor of the Dutchman.

Looking at this, Perez asked his team “speak later”, Not without congratulating his teammate and Red Bull Racing for their work in the blitzkrieg Barcelona Circuit – Catalonia.

The start of the sixth stage of the season was favorable for both Red Bulls: Verstappen was behind Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Czech I stood behind George Russell (Mercedes Benz) who considered his defense a real challenge to overcome.

but slipping He put Verstappen in fourth which was immediately overtaken by Perez, who was still battling to beat Russell. On the instructions of the team, the guy from Jalisco “left” his partner.

Formula One F1 – Spanish Grand Prix – Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya, Barcelona, ​​Spain – May 22, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez celebrates on the podium alongside Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the race REUTERS/Nacho Doce

However, the British thwarted the Dutchman’s repeated attempts to get second place from him, which Max entered Squares To review the DRS. After that, Perez also went for a tire change, starting fourth behind Verstappen.

Despite this, Max was still struggling to break through Russell’s defense. was then became Perez asked Red Bull to “get him out of the way”, in a way to verify Russell bypassed “faster”.

“Get the Max out of the way so I can overtake faster (…) Why don’t you let me pass? I have better tires, I can run faster.”

Even with the apparent intricacies of the current world champion rising to the center, Red Bull rejected the Mexican’s request and instead instructed him Stay close to your partner.

You have a different strategy than Max. If it’s faster, leave it – Red Bull asked.

– It’s not fair but it’s okay – answered the man from Jalisco who complied with the order and went with him to the second place, which he held until the end of the competition.

