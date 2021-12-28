The Russian defense reveals the details of the Israeli attack on Latakia and the reason why the Syrian air defenses did not respond to it

The Russian Defense Ministry revealed the details of the latest Israeli attack on Syria, indicating that the Syrian forces did not confront the two Israeli fighters due to the landing of a Russian plane at Hmeimim Airport at the time of the operation.

read more

Deputy Director of the Hmeimim Center for the Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria of the Russian Defense Ministry, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening: “On December 28, from 04:21 to 04:26, two tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force launched from F-16 from the Mediterranean and without crossing the border, a strike with 4 missiles directed at installations in the Latakia port area.

Zhuravlev added: “The Israeli strike resulted in intangible material damage to the port’s infrastructure.”

The deputy director of the Reconciliation Center explained that “the Syrian air defense forces did not enter air combat, because at the time of the strike, a plane belonging to the military transport forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces was present during the landing operation at Hmeimim airport.”

The Russian military official stressed that the Israeli attack did not lead to casualties among the Syrian forces.

And the official Syrian news agency, SANA, had previously reported, quoting a military source, that the Israeli warplanes carried out, at dawn today, “an air aggression with rockets from the depths of the Mediterranean, west of the city of Latakia, targeting the container yard in the commercial port in Latakia.”

Source: RT + agencies