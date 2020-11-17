Chris Weidman’s match against Uriah Hall at UFC 258 Works on February 13th

16 mins ago Marsh Tyler
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran 185-pound Uriah Hall will get a chance to avenge his loss to former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at the upcoming UFC 258 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Saturday February 13, 2020 at Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi.

That’s it ESPN.

Hall (16-9) suffered a technical knockout defeat to Weidman (15-5) at their Ring of Combat 31 main event in September 2010, in what represented just a third professional fight for “All American”. Both fighters were undefeated when they reached the main title of “Garden State”.

Like Weidman, “Prime Time” made his way to the UFC and netted a respectable career. In fact, the 36-year-old striker is now the winner of three games in a row with two of those matches finishing by knockout, including last month’s finish on Anderson Silva.

Speaking of “The Spider,” Widman – also 36 – is looking to recover some of the magic he had against the former Brazilian champion in 2013. All American lost five of his last seven and it could be one or two losses far from retirement.

UFC 258 is expected to top the welterweight championship swinging 170-pound champion Camaro Osman against top 170-pound competitor Gilbert Burns. Expect more Battle Card announcements in the coming weeks.

