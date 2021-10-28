The Prime Minister witnesses the signing of a protocol to automate services in technology centers in cities

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly witnessed today at the Cabinet headquarters the signing ceremony of a cooperation protocol between the ministries of Planning and Economic Development, and Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities (represented by the New Urban Communities Authority), regarding the development of a mechanism for managing and following up on the mechanization and development of government services provided in technology centers. As well as achieving integration in the spatial databases of the new cities that have been implemented and ensuring their sustainability, in addition to completing the development of citizens’ services in the rest of the new urban cities devices.

The signing was attended by Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and Dr. Assem Al-Jazzar, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities.

The protocol was signed by Eng. Ashraf Abdel Hafeez, Assistant Minister of Planning and Economic Development for Digital Transformation and Information Infrastructure, and Eng. Abdel Muttalib Mamdouh, Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority for the Urban Development Sector.

After the signing, Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, indicated that this protocol comes in light of the mechanization and development of citizen services with 21 city agencies out of the total new urban cities, within the project to develop government services provided to citizens, which is supervised by the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. In implementation of the mandates of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic, regarding the advancement of services provided to citizens, through the establishment and development of urban centers to provide services in new urban cities, as well as to complement the efforts of the Egyptian state towards developing the performance of government services and adopting the establishment of an integrated information infrastructure for the Egyptian state.

Dr. Hala Al-Saeed added that, according to this protocol, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development and the New Urban Communities Authority will continue to support and develop the comprehensive program for developing services for citizens, investors and businessmen, using information technology, as well as establishing a spatial information infrastructure unit at the New Urban Communities Authority.

For his part, Dr. Assem Al-Jazzar, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, stressed that the protocol comes in light of the increasing importance of advancing the services provided to citizens at the level of new cities, through the city agencies of the New Urban Communities Authority, by establishing service delivery outlets, while providing an environment Suitable for performing services in a manner commensurate with both the recipient and the service provider, and establishing the values ​​of integrity and transparency.

The Minister of Housing added that it was agreed with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development to conclude a protocol to set up a mechanism for managing and following up on technology centers, integrating spatial databases for the new cities that have been implemented, and ensuring their sustainability, as well as completing the development of citizen services in the rest of the new urban cities’ devices, explaining that the protocol seeks To automate and develop the services provided by these centers in the cities of the Urban Communities Authority, on a comprehensive and integrated scale that covers the application of basic quality standards within the citizen service centers that deal directly with the public.

The minister said: The protocol aims to follow up and ensure the sustainability of the operation of the technology centers that have been developed in the new urban cities, in addition to following up on the quality of operation of the system, and the extent to which city agencies are committed to work cycles, in addition to providing and operating services for citizens electronically, implementing the one-stop system, and completing raising the efficiency of workers from During permanent training on systems and applications.

Through this cooperation, the spatial databases of the New Urban Communities Authority and its affiliated cities will be integrated with the unified databases of the National Center for Spatial Information Infrastructure at the Ministry of Planning, and work to update them periodically, in a way that contributes to achieving the state’s goals related to the development of e-government services applications with spatial dimension.