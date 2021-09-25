Premium Features on iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max Troubled

Suara.com – The Apple iPhone 13 lineup was launched some time ago and the main features of the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are buggy.

Monitor Upgrade functional Available at iPhone 13 Pro And the 13 Pro Max has a variable refresh rate that can reach 120Hz.

I mentioned from the edge, Sunday (9/26/2021) was seen 9to5MacSome app animations in third-party apps currently only run at 60Hz.

This can be frustrating if you expect to see smooth animations across all apps with a new phone.

Read also:

Dear Sultans, the custom gold-plated iPhone 13 Pro is IDR 356 million

When it was confirmed to Apple, one of the reasons was that developers needed to update their apps to certify that they were using a higher refresh rate.

This can be done by adding an entry to the apps list, and the company says it plans to share documentation about the entry it needs to add soon.

iPhone 13 Pro. [Apple]

According to Apple, in some cases, animations created using Core Animation technology are also affected by issues that will be fixed in a future software update.

Variable refresh rate screens offer many advantages, including smoother animations and scrolling while the device is in use, and battery savings on screens running at low refresh rates.

It is said that third-party apps will be able to take full advantage of what it has to offer on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Read also:

Deluxe Sultan level! The iPhone 13 features a gold-plated Rolex design, valued at 121 million rupees