The platform is updated with two great titles!

Netflix Recently became part of world games, offers its own platform. available for me Subscribe to the broadcast service, for both Android and iOS.

Netflix: arrivano Arcanium: Rise of Akhan e Krispee Street.

Arkanium: The Rise of the Khan It’s the first game we want to tell you about. Game single player whose story is based on three values: Courage, brotherhood and loyalty.

“Form a team of three heroes and set out on a dangerous mission to defeat Akhan and save the world of Arzu from destruction. But beware: if one of the group members let themselves be tempted by corruption, your adventure will be over.”

Crispy Street that it webcomic In the style of “Where’s Wally?” Lots of items, characters and more to find and unlock along the path of the different levels you will encounter.

Available exclusively to Netflix subscribers. Based on a webcomic, this hidden object game is warm (in a good way!) and has hundreds of characters and weird things to find. Step into the weird, curious, and wonderful world of Krispee’s webcomic. Your mission is to bring the world of Krispee to life. .Find hundreds of characters and items scattered throughout the crowded levels.This adventure is sure to make you laugh, smile and maybe shed some tears.Krispee Street unleashes all the excitement you never thought you needed.Features include: