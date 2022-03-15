The Pirates are the home team in Munich

MUNICH – The first regular NFL game on German soil gets a team as big as the home team: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was announced by the NFL, Monday, confirming the rumors that have been circulating for several days.

“We are looking forward to our first regular season NFL game in Munich as part of the International Series. This historic game will play an important role in the NFL’s efforts to expand its international presence while also allowing us to serve NFL fans in Germany directly,” said Buccaneer owner and co-chair Joel Glazer. “.

NFL Germany: Bucs opponents still unclear

So there could be a remake of Super Bowl 55 in Munich, which the Buccaneers won in 31:9 against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 8, 2021. Like the Carolina Panthers, the Chiefs will play an away game against the Buccaneers next season, and both teams also have marketing rights. for Germany.

“We are very excited to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Super Bowl LV champions in Munich and thank them for their willingness to help create an unforgettable start to our game series in Germany,” said Brett Gosper, NFL President for Europe and the United Kingdom.

Green Bay Packers in London for the first time

In addition to the Buccaneers, the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints will compete in the International Games in 2022.

The Cardinals play in Mexico City, where they played their first NFL regular season game outside the United States in 2005.

The Packers celebrate their international debut, becoming the 32nd NFL team to compete in London since 2007. In addition to the Packers, the New Orleans Saints also come to London. Having played at Wembley in 2008 and 2017, this will be their first match at Tottenham Hotspur. Jaguar previously announced that they will play a match at Wembley Stadium in 2022.

NFL International Games: A Quick Look at the Teams

Mark Murphy, CEO of Packers, can’t wait for his team’s trip to London: “Our fans in the UK and across Europe have been waiting for this opportunity to watch the Packers play in their backyard, and we know many of our fans from across the country will. The United States will travel to London. We will be honored to represent the NFL internationally, as well as Green Bay and Wisconsin.”

Dates and deadlines will be announced as part of the announcement of the final match plan for the 2022 season.

Germany (Munich): Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mexico (Mexico City): Arizona Cardinals

Great Britain (London, Tottenham): Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints

United Kingdom (London, Wembley): Jacksonville Jaguars

