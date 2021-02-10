The PGA Championship does not take place on Donald Trump’s private golf course

DrOnald Trump’s behavior in his final days as president of the United States also affected the 74-year-old’s favorite sport. The PGA Championship, one of the Big Four golf tournaments, will not take place at Trump Stadium in Bidminster, New Jersey in 2022 as originally planned. The PGA of America announced Sunday evening.

Four days earlier, supporters of the elected Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington, and five people were killed in the riots. Assembly President Jim Richerson said on Twitter that the assembly’s management had now reached the decision in a vote “to exercise the right to terminate the agreement.”

“Hurts us”

“It has become clear that hosting in Bidminster will harm the US PGA brand,” he added in a video message. In addition, the “many programs” of PGA and the “longevity of our mission” will be at risk. “We found ourselves in a political situation we didn’t choose,” said Seth Wu, CEO and board member of PGA of America, the AP news agency. “Our feeling after the tragic events of Wednesday was that we could no longer hold it in Bidminster. The damage would have been irreparable. The only correct course was to go.”

A Trump Organization spokesperson told ABC News that this was an “illegal breach of contract” and that he was “very disappointed with this decision.” PGA CEO Waugh did not respond to comment on potential legal action by Trump.

The Trump Organization is primarily active in the real estate sector and operates hotels and golf courses such as those in Bedminster. After winning the election in 2016, Donald Trump handed over management of the company conglomerate to his two sons Eric and Donald Jr. He remained the owner, even though he promised to “completely cut himself off” from his business.



No PGA Championship 2022: Trump National Golf Club in Bidminster

Bild: AP





Before the event, scheduled for August 2022, was canceled, there were growing demands in sport that the leadership distance itself from Trump. According to media reports, there have already been discussions within the federation over the past two years about transferring the championship. Golf Week writes that the open confrontation with a “man known for revenge” was avoided for a long time.

No other sport is as close to Trump as golf, he practices it himself, and during his presidency he also made several trips to Bedminster. And so far, even the president’s most controversial statements and actions have had almost no effect on sport, at least in the United States.

For example, the 2017 US Women’s Open was held in Bedminster, although Trump’s anti-women comments had already become public during the presidential campaign and there was a lot of resistance. After the storm on the Capitol, protests in the NBA are becoming increasingly louder.

Recent developments have now increasingly impeached the Republican Trump. On Monday, Democrats want to launch a second impeachment process, even though the presidency will officially end on Jan.20. Then President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.