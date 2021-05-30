The Palestinians in Washington are calling for an end to US support for Israel

Hundreds of people of Palestinian origin mobilized at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to demand an end to US aid to Israel. Photo: AFP.

This Saturday hundreds of Of Palestinian origin Crowded in Lincoln Memorial from Washington, To support The people of Palestine, In addition to calling for an end to American aid to Israel.

Appearance occurs while preserving Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Who ended 11 days of heavy fighting in Gaza stripThat left more than 200 people dead.

“We hope to send a clear message to the American government that the days of supporting the State of Israel without repercussions are over,” he added. Lawyer Sherif Salami, 39, of Palestinian descent, lives in Washington.

Among the crowd, many protesters were detained Red, white, and green Palestinian flags And black as well Banners Slogans request a Free Palestine.

We will oppose any politician who continues financing weapons to Israel. We will oppose them, vote against them, and finance their opponents until we remove them from their posts. “ Diego Sharif Salma.

For this part, Lama Alahmad, a Palestinian And a resident in the neighboring country VirginiaHe said that American public opinion is changing In favor of the Palestinian cause.

“There is a big change in the United States regarding the Palestinian cause, which seeks a sovereign homeland.” Lama Alahmad, manifestante.

Lama, a 43-year-old mother who grew up in The United Arab Emirates Before moving on to United State 20 years ago, he emphasized that they only want the world to realize that Palestinians are human beings, “We are not terrorists”.