The origin of football in Australia

As it happened almost all over the planet, Football was founded in Australia by English immigrants. And in this case the relationship was more clear, since then in In the nineteenth century the country was still part of the British Empireso the exchange between inventors and citizens was much easier.

Information about the Australian national team that will participate in Group D for the 2022 World Cup. • DT: Graham Arnold

• Captain: Matthew Ryan

• Figure: Ajdin Hrustic

• The Promise: Alou Kuol

John Walter Fletcher, a teacher born in London in 1847, is known as the father of national football in Australia. In 1875 he came to Oceania to work at a private school called Aucklands, in Mittagong, New South Wales. Soon, he moved to Sydney, where He co-founded the country’s first club, Wanderers Football Club.

The institution was born in 1880, and Fletcher was its collector. He played his first match against the rugby team at Kings School and won 5-0 In front of a crowd of a thousand people in Parramatta. This meeting is the first of its kind in history country.

Just two years later, the London Maestro formed the New South Wales Football Association, one of the first football governing bodies to be created outside Britain. in Born in 1883 Balgownie Rangers FC, the oldest surviving club in Australia.

Due to geographical difficulties, the Australian football leagues for several decades were only regional and did not have a distinct competitive edge. just in 1962 Australian CupThe The first national competition. The league was founded in 1977.

During the 1950s and 1960s, many clubs emerged and most of them were founded by immigrant groups: Croats (Melbourne Knights, Sydney United), Greeks (South Melbourne, Sydney Olympic), Macedonians (Preston Lions) and Italians (Marconi Stallions, Adelaide City) .

The national team played its first match in 1922Against competitors such as New Zealand, South Africa and China. however, Geographical isolation did not allow it to measure itself against competitors from the rest of the world until 1966, when he participated in the World Cup qualifiers in England. Just Ten years ago he joined FIFA.