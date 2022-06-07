The omnipresence in the classroom and in the virtual space: What is expected of future teachers

Stuttgart. A glimpse into the future of the teaching profession: The Minister of Education in Baden-Württemberg, Theresa Schäuber (the Greens), presented a draft “Framework of Reference” this week, which will serve as a “binding guidance for the development of quality in public schools” in the future – and is now in coordination with associations and staff representatives . The paper comes in the form of a 73-page exercise book for schools and teachers, in which the cliché (“teaching materials and the learning environment are ready and accessible”) combined with the impossible (“teachers turn their attention to whatever is happening and the cooperation that everyone in the learning group can find “)).

“It is absolutely indisputable that our schools and all school sector officials have done and are not only doing great things in times of pandemic. And for that, they deserve our deepest thanks and appreciation,” explained Schubber (Greenz) when presenting their draft of the School Quality Framework of Reference. ”, which will serve as a guide for schools in the state in the future. “But it is indisputable that we must ensure the quality of our work at all levels, but also constantly develop it.”

“Successful learning group leadership is a central foundation for successful learning and student learning motivation.”

The director of the Institute for Educational Analysis in Baden-Württemberg (IBBW, which developed the paper on behalf of Schupers), added Gunther Klein: “The frame of reference is based on current scientific findings and is intended to provide a common umbrella under which everyone can find school types and school levels. It should clarify what we mean. When we talk about quality in schools and teaching in Baden-Württemberg.”

What does educational administration mean by that? In order to get an idea of ​​the many demands that will be placed on teachers in the future, it makes sense to first look at the quality characteristics of the “deep structure” of the lesson – which covers only ten pages out of a total of 73. There is no mention of the content at all. Four characteristics of quality can be identified.

Quality Feature Number One: Organized classroom management. “Successful learning group or classroom leadership is a central foundation for learning success and motivating learning in pupils; for educators, classroom leadership plays a critical role in the occupational security experience. Structured classroom management includes raising awareness of goals and benchmarks in order to create a reliable learning and working environment in the classroom for all participants and use the available learning time efficiently.

The associated quality criteria are initially: goal orientation (“teachers explain to learners the objectives to be achieved in the learning unit”; “teachers think about achieving learning goals with learners”) and lesson structuring (“stages of learning are functionally interdependent; instructions given by teachers”). clear in terms of content and easy to understand in terms of language”). Plus: “There are clear and well-founded rules for good and trouble-free interaction with one another.” Developed with students.

Anyway: Confident handling of disruptions in the classroom is understood to be a central feature of good teaching (“teachers control what happens in the learning group in a foresighted manner.”) specifically means:

“Teachers direct their attention to the totality of events and the cooperation of everyone in the learning group” (“Total presence in the classroom and in the virtual space”, this is the title of the application) Educators use strategies and techniques to reduce distractions and prevent disruption. When dealing with disorders, teachers make sure that the learning group maintains an interest in learning as much as possible. Educators identify the origin of the disturbances and react appropriately to the situation.”

In any case, the following applies: “The time available in the lesson is effectively used for learning.” This includes that the lesson begins and ends on time – and that there are few disruptions to learning time.

The second quality advantage: Cognitive activation of students. It states: “Students associate learning with a stimulating, rewarding and positive experience. Through challenging and appropriate assignments and thought-provoking class discussions, students gain a deeper understanding of the learning content, thereby broadening their knowledge and skills.”

The criteria for this are: “Lessons are based on the students’ prior knowledge and experience and are aimed at understanding and developing competencies in the relevant subject or area of ​​learning.” The selection and design of learning tasks enhanced the learning process, cognitive activation and depth. And: “In learning groups, cognitive discussions on the topic are activated, in which students actively participate.” Students should also be encouraged to “develop and effectively apply their own strategies for dealing with tasks and standardizing teaching materials”.

Quality Feature Number Three: constructive support. “Constructive support means emotional and motivational support as well as adequate help and encouragement of independence by the teacher. A positive relationship between students and their teachers as well as individual feedback that clearly enhances learning contributes to increased motivation to learn and learning success.”

Pupils are empowered to take control of their own learning in the sense of supporting independence

These include the formation of relationships within the learning group (“teachers treat their students in a friendly and appreciative manner and ensure a classroom atmosphere characterized by respectful interaction among students”) and a “positive error culture” (“teachers convey the attitude that mistakes are a cause for a good solution”).

It remains to be seen how this corresponds to the fact that teachers now have to give bad grades and also have to answer for consequences that range from failure to grades being awarded. The same applies to this requirement: “Teachers awaken and enhance their students’ confidence in their learning potential and performance.” Another point: “In the sense of supporting independence, students are empowered to take control of their own learning.” Last but not least: “Teachers provide timely feedback on specific learning processes that aid learning.”

Fourth quality advantage: Dealing with heterogeneity and diversity – And related to this commitment to equal opportunities. In the wording: “Teachers ensure a good learning environment in which differences between students are taken into account and disadvantages are compensated. Teachers promote the talents and talents of all students equally. The different cultural contexts of students are recognized and taken into account. Each student should be able to participate in education and society through the school’s offerings and measures.”

Should mean in practice:

“In the classroom, there are differentiated educational opportunities for high-performing and low-performing students. Learning and teaching opportunities take into account the language and cultural differences of students. The school provides excellent teaching and learning opportunities that take into account the special needs of students. In addition to the regular lessons, the school offers attractive and easy-to-use support or additional offers. The school’s approach and forms of dialogue take into account language requirements and cultural diversity.”

It is also asked vaguely: “The school tries to reduce inequality through compensatory means and also uses digital capabilities for this.” and: “Teachers think about designing relationships with students and other partners involved in school life from the aspect of equal opportunity.” And: “Teachers think about their personal preferences when evaluating students’ performance.”

What about the framework conditions that must be in place so that teachers can meet the quality standards required for good teaching? After all, there is a shortage of teachers and a backlog of renovation work, which GEW estimates at four billion euros for schools in Baden-Württemberg alone. Inclusion is far from complete; The digitization of schools is also very slow. The frame of reference says: Not a word about this. News4teachers

Click here for the full draft of the “Baden-Württemberg School Quality Reference Framework”.

