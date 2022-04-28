Twenty-one years and three months are those that The oldest dog in the worldChihuahua dog from Florida (USA) named “Tobeketh‘, according to the testimony of Guinness Book of Records.

Tobeketh, whose name was inspired by a country music singer, was born on January 9, 2001, and was adopted by Gisela Shore when he was just a few months old.

In comments retweeted this Wednesday by Florida media, Shore said of Tobeketh, whom he described as his “little bodyguard,” he’s “kind, gentle, and affectionate.”

The woman who lives with her long-lived pet greenkers (Florida), about 90 kilometers from Miami, I found out 20 years ago that an elderly couple had a puppy that was a few months old and wanted to adopt because they could no longer take care of it.

He called the owners of the puppy, who was then called Peanut Butter, and decided to adopt him.

Over the past two decades, Shore has dealt with more than 150 dogs s puppies Served by the organization Peggy Adams animal rescueWhere she works as a volunteer.

When Tobeketh turned 20, Shore thought his pet could be the world’s largest dog and went into the Guinness Book of Records, an organization accredited on March 16, 2022, although it is now known that it really is. The record was set with an age of 21 years and 66 days.

The oldest dog in the world lives in a shore house with an American Bulldog 7 years old called Luna s with lalathree years, a dog without breed.

Toby Keith loves to lie in the sun and sleep most of the day, but before that he enjoyed taking long walks and playing games.

“I love admitting knowing that he lived a long and healthy life with me. We love him so much, and achieving this record is a testament to the loving home we gave him. Tobeketh is such a blessing. I am so lucky for that,” said the owner The oldest dog in the world.

According to Shore, the news filled her and her friends with happiness, and to celebrate, Tobeketh received a bath, a manicure, and a ride in a car.

