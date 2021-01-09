The official trailer for the movie is online

Watch here The official announcement From Malcolm and Mary, New Netflix Original Drama Film To Be Released On February 5, 2021. The trailer is available on YouTube fromJanuary 8, 2021.

Malcolm & Marie is an original romantic comedy series on Netflix Zendaya e John David Washington Which tells the story of the couple and the difficulties they are forced to face. Find out all about the movie Malcolm & Marie from Netflix here.

The official trailer for Malcolm and Mary

Here is the official Malcom & Marie trailer released by Netflix Italy on January 8, 2021:

Malcolm and Mary Tarma

The evening between director Malcolm and his girlfriend Mary takes an unexpected turn when they return home after previewing his film. As they wait for critical reviews, discoveries about their relationship emerge that test the couple’s love.

Malcolm & Marie on broadcast via Netflix

Malcolm & Marie will be available on Netflix from February 5, 2021.

