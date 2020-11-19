The new season of “Jersey Shore” was filmed in the quarantine bubble, Sans Snooki

Jerzday takes on the pandemic in the final season of “Jersey Shore”.

Yes, the reality show that launched a million Fare Is Here is still on TV, this time without Snooki.

Details here. You know, in case you are It was not Plan to watch “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” meet instead.

Season ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation 4’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, the mainstay of the series, has announced that she is leaving MTV2019’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” said the show is not so much fun anymore / so much drama and isn’t worth spending time apart from her three kids.

She said that the third season would be her last.

From left: Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Paul “DJ Pauli de” Delvecchio, Lauren Sorrentino, Dina Nicole Buckner, what appears to be a kind of JWoww doll and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.MTV

Polizzi, 32, who lives in Florham Park and owns Snooki store In Madison, he returned alongside the majority of the original cast (without Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola) in 2018 to revive “Jersey Shore” “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”.

The original series that actually propelled the Shore residents to show fame for their bizarre acts in Seaside Heights, Miami and Italy, debuted in 2009 and left MTV in 2012.

Jersey Shore, but make it a quarantine bubble.

The revival series followed the original cast through weddings, parenthood, divorce, and imprisonment.

Now: COVID-19.

We were already in a pandemic stage when the previous season of Jersey Shore ended in June.

The fourth season of the show, filmed in A. Quarantine “bubble“At Hotel Nevada – Paul” DJ Pauly D “DelVecchio” rents out “the whole place – it starts Thursday.

These new episodes see the actors pick up the pieces after the infamous speech at Angelina Larangera (née Bevarnik) 2019 wedding that preceded / triggered Snooki’s exit from the show (see revitalization series below).

A seasonal trailer (see clip above) showing DelVecchio wearing a mask while driving a car that appears to be full … a replica of the dolls to his female teammates?

It wouldn’t be the first time DelVecchio had published a doll … He did the same when Sammi Giancola refused to take part in the show in 2018. The Sammi doll became a staple in the first round of the revival series.

DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are rallying to bring the rest of the cast back together in the aftermath of the wedding disaster (Pauly and Ronnie already live in Vegas), which Larangeira and her Staten Island have seen guests deal heavily with their wedding speech Grilled by the women of the cast.

Minus Snooki, the rest of the returning cast were rounded up by Larangeira, Holmdel’s Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Jackson’s Deena Nicole Buckner, née Cortese. From the trailer, it also looks as if Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, who was regularly present on the show, is playing the role again, filling up a little for the missing “meatballs”.

When is “Jersey Shore” First Screening?

Two consecutive new episodes of “Family vacation at Jersey ShoreThe show premieres at 8 p.m. ET Thursday November 19 on MTV.

