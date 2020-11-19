FOMO Millionaires: 73% Will Own Bitcoin by 2022, Poll

Hundreds of millionaires revealed in a new survey that they have either already invested in Bitcoin or are planning to invest in the cryptocurrency in the next two years.

Millionaires don’t want to miss Bitcoin

A new global survey by Devere Group shows that 73% of millionaires will invest in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRPBefore the end of 2022 or are actually investing in it. The results came as the bitcoin price rose beyond $ 18,000.

Divergroup is a large independent financial advisory firm. The group has requested more than 700 of its high net worth clients – those with investable assets in excess of $ 1 million – who currently reside in the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, East Asia, Australia and Latin America.

“The price of Bitcoin has increased 125% since the start of the year, making it once again one of the best performing assets of the year,” commented Nigel Green, founder and CEO of Devere Group, explaining:

As the survey shows, this amazing performance is attracting the attention of wealthy investors who are increasingly realizing that digital currencies are the future of money and do not want to leave them in the past.

The group conducted the same survey last year and found that 68% of millionaires were either investing in cryptocurrencies in the next two years or are actually investing.

Green explained that he had no doubt that the high net worth clients surveyed “saw that the main driver of the rate hike was the increased interest expressed by institutional investors,” including some of the largest Wall Street banks, “who benefit from the high returns offered by the class. Currently digital assets. ” Devere CEO added that PayPal It now offers a cryptocurrency service, allowing customers to buy, sell and own bitcoin. Recently, many famous hedge fund managers, including Bill MillerAnd the Stan DarkermillerAnd and Paul Tudor JonesBitcoin has the potential to outperform gold, he said.

Additionally, Green emphasized that investors are attracted to Bitcoin as a “legitimate hedge against long-term inflation concerns” due to the stimulus packages promised by major governments and central banks around the world. It is detailed:

These emergency measures, such as the massive money-printing agenda, reduce the value of traditional currencies like the dollar.

Green continued by identifying a number of the attractive properties of cryptocurrencies. First, he said, “It’s limitless, which makes it a perfect fit for the globalized world of commerce, commerce and people.” Second, “it is digital, which makes it well suited to the increasing digitization of our world.” He also indicated that “young people are more likely to embrace them than the older generations.” Devere CEO concluded:

High net worth individuals are not prepared to miss out on the future of money and rebalance their portfolios towards these digital assets.

Do you think all millionaires will own Bitcoin? Let us know in the comments section below.

Image credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, WikiCommons