The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are both liquidated

Evan Blass has shared through 91Mobile the first press photos of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, which show us their full design and available colors.

Once we know that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 It will be officially presented at Galaxy Unpacked on August 10Little by little, more details about the Korean company’s new foldable terminals have been revealed, such as Its official prices in Europe.

In that sense, if we showed you a few days ago The first pictures of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Where you can see the front of it, we can now show its full design, as it was leaked In their first press photos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 unveiled

Once again it was the famous leaker Evan Blass who participated Through the average 91Mobile First-press photos of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4which reveals the full design of the new Samsung foldable phones and the colors available for them.

Thus, as you can see in the images that we leave you with below these lines, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a design very similar to that of its predecessor, although The foldable screen wrinkle will be less noticeable It will be available at Three colors: black, gray and beige.

Something similar is happening with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, since the Korean brand’s new foldable terminal will inherit the aesthetics of its predecessor and will initially be available in Four colors: black, light blue, purple, rose gold.

As for the specifications of the new generation of foldable smartphones from Samsung, everything seems to indicate that both devices will be equipped with the processor. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1with A fingerprint reader is on the side, with stereo speakers and a USB Type-C charging port..

In addition, both will have IPX8 certification for water resistance, which means that it can be Diving to a depth of 1.5 meters for a maximum of 30 minutes.