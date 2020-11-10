2021 NBA Season Start Date: The League and NBPA have reached an agreement on a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement

The NBA and NBPA reached an agreement late Monday night to overhaul the existing CBA, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Adrian Wojnarowski, reported. With the new CBA, Free NBA Agency It will begin Friday, November 20, with contracts permitted at 12:01 p.m. on November 22, according to the report. The salary cap and the luxury tax numbers will remain the same as last season. Here’s a press release from the NBA that will have all the details:

The NBA and NBPA announce an agreement to start the season, free agency and release financial statements. The Bulls Project to be a team is a bit too much with exceptions to work for a freelance agency if they choose to. pic.twitter.com/LUOXcVULPh – KC Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 10, 2020

So with the start of free agency on November 20, this means that unrestricted free agents and registered free agents will be allowed to meet with teams and discuss contracts. They will be given the window from 6 PM ET on the 20th until the afternoon of the 22nd before contracts are allowed to be signed. Since there won’t be much time before boot camp starts, we can see a different kind of free agency period with fast hires, similar to the way the NHL operates every summer.

Woj also has details on when the Transactions window will open again. He says it will likely be two to three days before 2020 Draft NBA, Which will take place on Wednesday 18 November at ESPN Headquarters.

Talks about opening the NBA transaction window – trades, signing in and exiting contract, etc. – are progressing toward confirming a date two or three days before the November 18 draft, ESPN sources reported. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2020

Now that we know free agency dates, recruiting, training camp and the potential start of the season, the NBA is way too good to go for the 2020-21 season. It’s a quick turnaround from last season’s end date, which was the second week of October. There has been talk from some players of the possibility of seeing veteran players sitting outside matches early in the season to get extra comfort. He could be one of those players LeBron James, For every teammate Danny Green, Who spoke about the season start date on the Ringer podcast last month.