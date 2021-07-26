Insurance, skip the cap on the merger between Aon and Willis Towers Watson

(Teleborsa) – Skip the $30 billion merger cap between help, a British multinational company and one of the world’s leading players in providing advisory services in the areas of risk management, brokerage, credit insurance and Willis Towers WatsonIt is a British-American multinational working in the same field. The two companies announced that they “decided to terminate the business combination agreement between them and Put an end to the dispute with the Ministry of Justice From the United States (DOJ)”.

“Despite regulatory momentum around the world, including the recent approval of our formulation by the European Commission, we have achievedImpasse With the US Department of Justice – he said Greg Case, CEO Aoun – He ignores the position of the Ministry of Justice that our complementary businesses work in large and competitive economic fields. We believe the merger would have accelerated our joint ability to innovate on behalf of clients, but the inability to ensure prompt resolution of the dispute led to this decision.”

In connection with the termination of the Merger Agreement, Aon will pay an amount $1 billion dissolution fee to Willis Towers Watson and the two institutions will proceed independently. Both companies will provide further financial and outlook updates during their second-quarter 2021 earnings calls, according to a statement.

(Photo: by Rawpixel on Unsplash)