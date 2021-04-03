The new iPhone SE is rumored to have a 5G model arriving next year

picture : Caitlin McGarry / Gizmodo

The rumors about the next small smartphone model favored by Apple fans are already in effect, although it may take more than a year before we see it.

The analyst was influenced by Ross Young Twitter April 1 – a grain of salt, etc. The upcoming iPhone SE will arrive in 2022 with the same 4.7-inch form factor as the current SE. This updated model , Young Books, can be equipped s ub-6 5G GHz variation instead of all bands support, inclusive Ultrafast millimeter wave spectrum . Young also said he had heard of a 6.1-inch model with a “hole rather than a hole” that could be launched in 2023.

Some of this is related to a previous report from trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month. Quoting a report on Kuo’s supply chain, 9to5Mac I mentioned that Kuo is also expecting 5G connectivity to arrive on the 2022 iPhone SE model. Kuo also said he expects the 2022 model to have a 4.7-inch design, but with an improved processor.

The most interesting of these rumors is that Apple may consider ditching the OS’s form factor for a bigger screen. It’s not clear if the SE will have the same size with thinner bezels or whether Apple will size the SE (the latter would be bad news for the little ones among us).

Given that it looks like we have more than a year before we have a newer iPhone SE – according to reports expecting a new launch for 2022 – there is still plenty of time for the SE rumors to generate a buzz around. A newer, more powerful device. But it looks interesting.