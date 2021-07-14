The most beautiful swimmers in the world – their most beautiful pictures

In the pool, they’re among the best in the world, but these women also cut into an Instagram personality. We present to you the most beautiful swimmers in the world!

When it comes to love, take Federica Pellegrini Words are not pronounced. When she was in a relationship with French swimming star Luca Marin, she described in great detail what her love life was like (“our first time lasted 50 minutes”) and talked about fantasies (in the locker room and only with pumps).

In terms of sports, the Italian also has a lot to offer, she is an Olympic champion and multiple world champion. In her homeland, she is one of the greatest athletes, and men are also cheerful.

He has over 200,000 followers Yulia Efimova On Instagram, she owns three Olympic medals. A doping scandal overshadowed the Russian’s career in 2013 when she was found guilty of doping.

The swimmer to whom the future belongs Barbora Simanova. She was already at the Rio Olympics when she was just 16 years old, and one or two big freestyle appearances should follow.

Already in her teenage years Anna Elendt He was cleared several times in the German Championships – but in the meantime the Darmstadt native moved to the United States to study there in Texas.

With Marie Petrushka There is also a swimmer in our gallery who has already undressed for Playboy. Check out Playboy pictures of her here.

When she was a teenager she was born in Australia Alexandra Turetsky She moved to Switzerland, for an alpine country that competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Her father, Genedi, was, among other things, a coach for swimming legend Alexander Popov.

One of Austria’s greatest hopes for swimming Marilyn KahlerShe celebrated her first World Cup victory at the age of eighteen. Not only in swimming, but also in athletics, the Austrians are well represented. Ivona Dadic, Kahler’s compatriot is at the forefront of the most beautiful body shapers, we present them here!