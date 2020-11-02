The Michigan meteorite contains extraterrestrial “pure” organic compounds

2 hours ago Marsh Tyler
“This meteorite is distinctive because it fell on a frozen lake and was recovered quickly. It was very pure. We could see the minerals did not change much and we later found that they contain a rich stock of extraterrestrial organic compounds.” Of the organic compounds had been delivered to Earth early by meteorites and may have contributed to the components of life. “

Researchers determined it was a rare H4 chondrite meteorite, representing only four percent of those on Earth. A preliminary analysis determined that it contains over 2,600 separate organic compounds that remain intact despite the intense heat generated by their ignition in the atmosphere. They also found that it likely separated 12 million years ago from the parent asteroid, which formed 4.5 billion years ago.

Heck said that a lot of scientists have been able to explore rocks using various techniques, “so we have an unusually comprehensive set of data on one meteorite.”

While a meteor was as clean as a meteor that could be on Earth, scientists are especially eager to get their hands on a truly authentic sample from the source – space. It is set to happen in 2023. When NASA’s Osiris Rex spacecraft is set to return to Earth after its success. Excerpt And the Stocked A piece of regolith from the asteroid Bennu.

