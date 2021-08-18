The Mexico-US High Level Dialogue will be held on September 9

The Minister of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed that the high-level economic meeting between Mexico and its northern neighbor will be held next September 9 in Washington, USA.

At the morning presidential conference on August 17, the Secretary of State reported that after the meeting approved by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and American Joe Biden, the Mexican state ministries that would participate, primarily, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Public Credit, however, commented that Other agencies will join in the next few days.

“The main topics on the agenda are: the location of our country’s supply chains; coordination mechanisms in emergencies such as the one we are going through; for example, how to increase production of Pfizer, Moderna or other vaccines, Novavax, among others

“International cooperation for the development of southern Mexico and Central America, which is a top priority for the President of Mexico. And that we can advance the infrastructure of the border, especially after the launch of the infrastructure package of the United States, which will be, as you know, unprecedented in terms of the amount of resources that will be allocated For this purpose, Ebrard said: “Therefore, we must have a common vision in the border area, which is already the most important in the world today in economic terms.”

The federal official clarified that although the meeting was agreed upon by the chief executives of both countries, they would not participate because the meeting would be chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris and the state ministers of Mexico.

In this context, he announced that the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la O, would not be able to attend the meeting because the date on which it was planned conflicts with his obligation to present the draft budget for 2022 before the Chamber of Deputies. It is estimated that Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Yorio Gonzalez, will attend.

In turn, Ebrard confirmed that the meeting will address the issue of investments necessary to help reduce immigration to the United States. “We are seeing flows of migrants, not only in the case of Mexico, but in many countries in the region,” he said.

