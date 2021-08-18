BMW receives nearly €31m from UK to make electric cars more autonomous – News – Hybrids and Electric

The UK government has announced that it will invest just over £26 million in the BMW project who aims to electric cars Which German brand is manufactured on British soil has a similar scope to its internal combustion counterparts.

The announced amount, equivalent to around €31m, comes from a fund of around €110m (£91.7m) for which it was designed. Financing programs with a clear purpose for sustainable projects related to the automotive sector.

BMW, although not a British company, was one of the companies chosen by the British government as the beneficiary of this economic boost thanks to the fact that they have Factory located in Oxford city, where the electric MINI is made among other plug-in hybrid vehicles.

It is one of four projects that will split nearly €110 million from the APC (Advance Payment Center Collaborative Research and Development) programme, which is being contemplated by the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

BMW i4 electric car.

About the project, BMW has not gone into much detail at the momentAlthough commented by BMW Motorsport’s Head of Research and Design, Andreas Lorke, who commented: “This is a really great opportunity to collaborate with the world’s leading companies to develop high-tech battery technology. It strengthens our partner base in the UK and protects and expands the Center Our own research and design.”

For its part, the public authority commented that these incentives seek to develop technologies that allay “car drivers’ fears of adopting electric vehicles by reducing charging times and increasing autonomy.”

However, it was not BMW that benefited most from all the companies that submitted their projects to the British government.Since she was a Reecorner, from Nuneaton. At a cost of £41.2 million (more than €48 million), Reeconer aims to radically redesign the powertrain for light and medium commercial electric vehicles by moving steering, brakes, suspension and even a special electric motor into the wheel arches. The company says that doing so will allow for more storage space and allow for more autonomous capacity.

Other projects that have received funding include Permegan-based Celeritas, which has been awarded £9.7 million (€11.4 million) to create batteries that can be charged in 12 minutes, as well as the Brunel project in Darlington, which has been received. 14.6 million pounds (17.4 million euros) to develop a hydrogen fuel cell train for heavy vehicles.