The Masked Singer Season 4 Episode 8 Summary: Whatchamacalit, Serpent Unmask

“The Masked Singer” went with a double elimination Wednesday night, revealing two contestants in the process: basketball star Lonzo Ball, disguised as “Whatchamacalit”, and viral sensation “Dr. Elvis Francois,” the so-called “Singing Surgeon” who became famous back in the days. The first is for the COVID-19 pandemic. (See the disclosures below).

Ken Jeong, a huge basketball fan, was the only committee member to discover Whatchamacalit was Ball.

The rest of the painting was full of sporting names: Robin Thicke chose Michael Strahan; The guesswork by Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg was Devin Booker. While Nicole Scherzinger guessed Carmelo Anthony. Guest committee member Sherrill Haynes thought he was her co-star on “Curb Your Enthusias”, JP Smoove.

Like Whatchamacalit, Ball performed “Lean Back” by Terror Squad. Fat Joe and Remy Ma. Additional evidence revealed that “Wacha has already won a championship.” The former Laker, now a player with the New Orleans Pelicans, won the National High School Championship in 2016 as a student at Chino Hills High School.

Ball, like Whatchamacalit, said in the evidence pack, “I hope he carries me a loot.” “I’ve always tried to exceed expectations.” Added a convincing friend who has been identified as a high school teacher and mentor: “He had a good head on his shoulders, very focused and hardworking.”

Ball’s previous shows have included Skee-Lo’s “I Wish” and Ludacris’ “Moneymaker” (feat Pharrell Williams).

As for Serpent, Scherzinger discovered he was Dr. Elvis, in part because she performed with him last spring in a brief show of “After the Mask” on Fox. Jeong thought it was David Digges. McCarthy Wahlberg went with Tai Digges. Both Thick and Haynes thought it was Donald Faison (“peeled”).

Francois Variety told “The Masked Singer” approached him about appearing as a contestant after “After the Mask” appeared.

“At first I didn’t think it would be possible with the busy hospital schedule. But somehow, I think it was supposed to be, and it ended up being a success.” “Obviously, I had to be upfront with my president and tell them where I was going and get them to sign nondisclosure agreements.”

The residents, colleagues, and nurses with whom François worked immediately doubted his absence. “I’m not a good liar. I told them I’m going to Los Angeles for a few weeks to attend a health conference.” “Because anyone with a mind knows that all health conferences have been postponed.”

Since the return of “The Masked Singer” this fall, Francois has said he has been hearing text messages from his friends about their suspicions. He said, “It was crazy, because in the last few months, any time someone starts a conversation with these words, ‘It would sound weird,’ and it always goes back to ‘the masked singer.’

As for the show’s work during the pandemic, Francois said he felt comfortable with the show’s safety system. “That was one of my first fears of going and doing this, taking time off,” he said. “ But I would say that, knowing CDC’s guidelines personally and what government officials recommend and knowing what hospital staff recommend, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it was amazing to see everyone getting tested every day, quarantined in rooms, waiting for quick results before they appeared. Everyone maintains social distancing guidelines.

“Finding a way to present a product on TV that makes people smile and makes them happy, but in a safe and effective way, it was really fun to see,” he said.

Despite his band with fame, Francois said he would never quit his day job.

He said, “Since I was seven years old, I have always wanted to be a spine surgeon.” “I can’t see myself letting go of this passion. But music is my heartbeat to me and not something that I’ll ever stop. So the ideal situation is to find a way to continue sharing music and medicine. Currently, outside of my crazy work schedule, I’m working on trying to write some music.” I hope I can share that with people soon. “

Dr.. Elvis, as the snake, sang “Wonderful” to the Jonas Brothers for his latest performance. In previous episodes, he has also sang “I Will Be (500 Miles)” by The Proclaimers, and “The Bones” by Marine Morris.

He said, “I moved from performing spine surgery on Friday to Monday, as I work on choreography and live singing.” “So it was definitely an out-of-water fish experience.”

New this season, program committee members are also competing for a “golden ear” based on their first impressions of each compelling artist – and upon entering the episode, McCarthy and Berg were three points ahead, while Thick and Scherzinger each got two, and Jeong still doesn’t have Anything.

For Whatchamacalit, Jeong chose Damien Lillard. Thicke’s first impression was the creator Tyler; McCarthy Wahlberg went with Winston Duke; Scherzinger called “Uncle It”. Nobody picked up another point.

For Serpent, he chose Jeong Usher. Thicke’s first impression was Wanja Morris from Boise II. McCarthy Wahlberg went with John Legend. Scherzinger called Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan (“Hamilton”). Once again, no one has moved to another point.

This season’s outfits include Baby Alien, Crocodile, Broccoli, Gremlin, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacalit, Lips, Squiggly Monster, Popcorn, Sun, Dragon, Giraffe, Seahorse, Snow Owls and Serpent.

Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black (Snow Ols), Bob Saget (Squigley Monster), Wendy Williams (Lipps), Mark Sanchez (Foreign Child), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Grimlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon) were previously unveiled.

Here are the other contestants and their performances in Week 8, “Group B Finals – Mask Chance Salon”:

Seahorse

Song: “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

idea: “Seahorse was never in a girl group.” (Delivered by the Astronaut / Hunter Hayes.)

Panel Guesses: Keisha, Kelly Pickler, Sia

Voice of the Spiritual Guide: “God knows Seahorse is the real deal. I’ll never forget the first time she came. This girl next door with a backpack and guitar, ready to go. When I started singing, I was shocked. I wasn’t expecting such a raw, strong, emotionless voice. I have to admit,” She even made this rough cry. She’s so humble, she doesn’t even know how good she is really. Seahorse, I know you’ve put in tireless dedication and dedication to get to the Super Six. Nobody deserves it more. “

Previous songs: “The Only Girl (in the World)” by Rihanna; “My Heart Goes On” by Celine Dion

Estimates of the previous commission: Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, Baby Rexa, Camila Cabello, Jessica Simpson

crocodile

Song: Love Bleeding, by Leona Lewis

idea: Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini

Panel Guesses: “Croc was in a blockbuster classic.” (Delivered by B / Gladys Knight)

Friend’s voice: “I’ve worked with some of the biggest names in business, but Croc is my flight or my death. We’ve been all over the world together. Once we’ve traveled to six continents in 100 hours. And despite his rough exterior, he’s a very nice guy who puts on His heart is 100 percent in everything he does, even if he’s only playing video games. He’ll fight with me all night as he’ll relentlessly go step-by-step to get a high score. Whether it’s video games or The Masked Singer, this guy has a mind with a path One. So Crook, are you a kid. Show these guys a side of yourself that they’ve never seen before. “

Previous songs: It’s My Life, by Bon Jovi; “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Estimates of the previous commission: John Hamm, Nick Lachey, Donnie Wahlberg, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr.

