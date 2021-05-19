The Maneskins at Eurovision 2021, Everything You Need to Know

Represents Italy, in this new edition, Manskin, By its strength and its bite Shut up and good. Saturday May 22nd we will know if Damiano and his comrades can claim victory. In the meantime, here’s some information to support kids and watch the action on TV.

ESC 2021 Final

Maneskin has been in Rotterdam for a few days already, and they are ready and responsible for their performance in the 65th Eurovision Song Contest. The final match of the event, which due to the pandemic will only be able to count on 80% of the audience in the Ahoy Arena, will be broadcast on Rai Uno starting at 8.40pm, with commentary by Gabriele Corsi and Cristiano Malgioglio.

The Romanian squad that won the Sanremo Festival will represent our country, and along with it the Netherlands, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain, will be entitled to reach the final. Additionally, Maneskin is, according to the bookmakers, favorites to win.

How to vote

In Italy, it will be possible to vote during the evening of Saturday 22 May, by calling 894.222 from a landline or from a mobile phone. By sending an SMS to 475.475.0 containing in the text the two-digit code associated with the country you want to give preference to. The voting mechanism made up of 50% of the audience was obtained through television and 50% by a jury of experts.

The song is in the race

Written and composed entirely by the band, with raw and distorted sounds, Shut up and good, With over 45 million streams, brings the rocky notch that characterizes Maneskin’s stance in the Eurovision Final. A song full of living dimension in its DNA, the one that the artists nurtured themselves by crossing Italy and Europe in the first long run of more than 70 dates sold.

Shut up and good It is a piece that speaks mainly of redemption and the desire to divide the world with music, a challenge against prejudices, and a central theme in the group’s production. The song accompanied by a video clip, directed by Simon Peloso, sees Damiano, Victoria, Thomas, and Ethan take turns interpreting the piece with extreme force, all of which is shot to a minimum as the music stands out through each member’s performance. . From the band.