The main Swiss Confederation demands a minimum wage of €4,600 per month

This content was published on Nov 15, 2022 – 17:44

Geneva, Nov. 15 (EFE). – The Confederation of Swiss Workers (USS), the country’s largest union, on Tuesday called for a minimum wage of 4,500 Swiss francs per month (4,600 euros) for workers.

USS President Pierre-Yves Millard said, “If wages do not adjust to the cost of living, not only will we suffer a purchasing power crisis, we will risk a recession with unemployment.”

According to the country’s main trade union, about half a million workers (nearly 10% of the economically active population) currently earn less than 4,500 francs per month full time.

Mayard acknowledged that this demand was “robust”, but also insisted that it was “fair” and stated that such a procedure would allow recognition of the “fair value of the work” in Switzerland.

The workers’ representation called on the employer to increase wages between 4% and 5% to counteract inflation.

The leader of the Swiss Confederation of Employers (UPS), Simon Wei, considered the union proposal “illusory and impossible given the current margins”.

Wei considered an increase of about 2% more “realistic”, although he noted that this figure may indeed pose difficulties for some companies.

In Switzerland, currently only a few cantons have a minimum wage for their workers.

In 2020, the people of Geneva agreed in a referendum to set a minimum wage of 23 francs per hour, the equivalent of about 3,700 euros per month. EFE

jgv / is / psh

