The macbook pro loop removal feature has arrived. Apple pops up with the option to shrink the image, not to cover it – new news

macbook pro delete feature – On October 28 the edgeYou mentioned that the developers of Apple Macintosh computers are from the United States. A new option has been added to fix the notch in some applications on the latest MacBook Pro.

The new feature, dubbed “Scale to fit the built-in camera below,” comes after users of the newer MacBook Pro found a notch protruding from the top edge of the screen that was blocking a desired part of the app. These apps are usually designed to avoid the protruding area, which is assumed to be an app glitch.

Twitter user Jatodaro, an artist working on the new MacBook Pro, demonstrated this feature. It reveals the image on the screen that will shrink, shrink and expand around the screen.

Good news for those who hate class! If you have an app (or apps) with menus that conflict with the notch, just get info on the app, and enable “Scale to fit the built-in camera below”. While the app is running (even in bg), your screen is scaled.#An apple #M1Pro # M1 Max # MacBookPro2021 pic.twitter.com/nlGqkFkXAH – Joseph from Sketch (Jatodaro) October 27, 2021

Apple says the feature is only a temporary fix and will disappear once the developers have completed fixing the bug.

The launch of Apple’s new MacBook Pro caused quite a stir, with the Apple M1Pro and M1Max processors exceeding expectations. But it created panic among the students. Because the screen with a notch appears like an iPhone screen