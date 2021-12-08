There is no daily limit; Check out New Jio Prepaid Plans – Best Jio Prepaid Plans with Data

Reliance Jio customers now get the updated plans. One notable offer is the daily unlimited data usage plans of Rs 296. The Rs 296 plans offer Jio customers unlimited voice calls and 25GB of data. These plans are valid for 30 days now.

Geo . prepaid packages

The first 1GB data offers per day plans are Rs 179. For Rs 179 plans, Geo customers get unlimited voice calls plus 1GB of data per day. These plans are now available to customers with a validity of 24 days – Get unlimited voice calls These plans are valid for 20 days.

Read also; BSNL forward; Here is the Rs 187 unlimited plan

Next is plans for 199 rupees. For the Rs 199 plans, Geo customers get 1.5GB of data per day and it also comes with unlimited voice calls, these plans are now valid for 23 days, the next plans are Rs 239 plans. Unlimited voice calls are available, these packages are now available with a validity of 28 days.

Next is plans for 479 rupees. For Rs 479 plans, Geo customers get 1.5GB of data per day, and it also comes with unlimited voice calls, available for the day.

to recharge