Dovan Zapata traveled to Finland to undergo some tests and find out his condition

Duvan Zapata suffered another injury in the last match that Atalanta played in the Italian League. The Colombian came in against Cagliari in the second half, spending only 14 minutes on the field.

Given what happened and the concern that arises from the striker’s frequent injuries, the club reported that the player had traveled to Turku, Finland to undergo. Specialist medicine exams and correctly determine what is happening to you.

Early reports suggest that the injury may be related to a muscle problem in the detachment of the adductor tendon, which requires surgery. For this reason, Zapata traveled to meet with Doctor Sakari Orava, so that he could analyze the situation and determine his recovery process.

The Finnish doctor who will treat him specializes in this type of injury and has extensive experience with high performance athletes. Players such as David Beckham, Giacomo Bonaventura, Brian Cristante, Ousmane Dembele, Andrea Barzagli and Didier Deschamps, a former player and world champion with the French national team, passed through his office.

Atalanta intends to have Sakari Orava take over the Colombian’s case so that he does not undergo surgery and does not miss the rest of the season. In the hands of the physician, his recovery can be with treatments to manage an adductor tendon detachment and his recovery time is shorter.