The LEGO Group has announced the release of its first LEGO CON game, which will be broadcast later this month

to update [Sun 6th Jun, 2021 14:30 BST]: Lego has now shared a “peek” at what will be shown in the first-ever official LEGO CON. It looks like there will be a “close look” at some of the latest Super Mario collections and a Q&A session with Mojang’s Lydia Winters.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s going to happen in our first ever officer # legocon! Join us online on June 26 https://t.co/2JrJOQ2MEY 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dMMLU6dncm– LEGO (LEGO_Group) June 6, 2021

original article [Thu 3rd Jun, 2021 07:30 BST]: It’s a big month for video games, but another company hosting a special event in June is LEGO. In a post on the official website, the LEGO Group announced that the first LEGO CON game will take place on June 26 and will last 90 minutes.

Fans can expect live entertainment, world premieres, behind-the-scenes access, never-before-seen building attempts, and some “very special” guests. It’s something new and new, and it will be streamed online from the LEGO House in Billund, Denmark (a brick house).

He’s our first ever buddy # legocon! 🎉 Join us online on June 26 for an epic show, straight from the LEGO House! Find out more here: https://t.co/2JrJOQ2MEY pic.twitter.com/IrgNkNs9fW– LEGO (LEGO_Group) June 1, 2021

So what’s the point of video game fans? Well, as you can see in the trailer above, there will be all your favorite bands, including those based on video games like Super Mario and the Maine Craft. Maybe we’ll have other Nintendo sets. The LEGO Group may also plan to share some information about the upcoming (but belatedly) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Game:

Initial release delayed, our friends at TT Games needed some more time to make sure it was worth the wait. Stay tuned for secrets from inside LEGO HQ soon! 😊– LEGO (LEGO_Group) June 1, 2021

Once again, LEGO CON will be active on June 26 at 5pm UK time / 12pm New York / 9am Los Angeles. In somewhat related news, LEGO earlier this week lifted the lid on a LEGO game coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month. You can read more about it in our previous post.

Will you be watching the first LEGO CON game on the official website? What video game ads would you like to see? How about the Nintendo themed ones? Leave a comment below.