The latest episode of Mandalorian gets a backlash after mask tweets! – HITC

The latest episode of The Mandalorian was released recently, and it has had some backlash after the character Gina Carano returns. This is the explanation of all the drama on Twitter.

Gina Carano caused a great deal of drama on Twitter after she tweeted her views on wearing the mask amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and many people have turned against her.

Now, the latest episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian is also under fire as it saw the return of the character Gina Cara Dune from Season 1.

Let’s find out exactly what happened.

Who is Gina Carano?

Gina Carano is an American actress, television personality, fitness model, and former martial artist.

The 38-year-old from Texas has appeared in several Hollywood movies including Dead listAnd the Fast & Furious 6 And the Foolish.

Most recently, she’s best known for playing Disney + Cara Dune star Wars Series The Mandalorian.

Drama Gina Carano explained on Twitter

Gina Carano has been featured in a whole bunch of Twitter dramas over the past few days, and that’s exactly what happened.

It all started when The Mandalorian The artist started posting a number of different political tweets that caused a real buzz among social media users.

On November 14, I posted a photo that said: “Breaking news. Democratic government leaders are now recommending that we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we don’t see what really happens.”

The tweet indicated that the government is not mandating the wearing of masks to protect people from Covid-19, but is in fact doing so as a means of control, claiming that Jenna does not support wearing masks.

Then, on November 15th, she posted another photo that says, “In a world where everyone wears a mask, I am honored to see a soul.”

Several Twitter users immediately assumed Jenna had an anti-mask stance, and began calling her opinions.

One Twitter user He said, “Star Wars needs to eliminate Kara either this season or the next season after Gina Carano posted that anti-mask tweet.”

Another tweet Mandalorian producer straightforwardly said: “Embed a Tweet – You really testify Embed a Tweet ? Her anti-mask statements and COVID-19 denial? Her saying that the elections are rigged and Trump is the legitimate winner? You wrote her this character, and you know what kind of person she is? “

Many Twitter users are upset about Jenna’s views about wearing masks, and the hashtag #FireGinaCarano is even starting to appear.

“Gina Carano is really one of those people who thinks you shouldn’t wear a mask and that the government is taking your freedom by telling you to stay home? Love, it’s a pandemic. What a fool.” Another said.

Gina Carano – star of The Mandalorian series – has tweeted things that are not only believed to be anti-trans but also anti-mask and endorse the idea of ​​stealing the election from Trump … in their careers just like that. What's Next? I'm hooked! Jonathan Dean November 20, 2020

A new episode of The Mandalorian gets a backlash

Episode 12 from The Mandalorian Season 2 just aired on Disney +, and saw Gina Carano’s Cara Dune make a comeback from Season 1. However, the episode was not met with much support, and after the things she tweeted about the masks, viewers wished she’d never return to the show.

One Twitter user He said, “I would have enjoyed this week’s episode of The Mandalorian if Gina Carano wasn’t in it. Don’t really care about the spread of the election fraud plot, anti-masks and trans actresses.”

“Gina Arano has totally ruined Cara Dion for me now like I really tried but I can’t separate the character from the actress I’m so angry” Another said.

However, others liked Gina’s comeback The Mandalorian.

another person He said: “Embed a Tweet I don’t care what these people say. I love you for the Mandalorian. You are a beautiful person! Don’t let this cancel culture get to you. Real fans love you. “

