The homecoming party in Central Park has stopped over time as Henry approaches

New York (CBS New York) Saturday was the finale of New York City’s Homecoming Week, which ended withWe Love New York City: Homecoming Party,But the Grand Final was stopped due to bad weather Luragano Henry Closer to the area.

According to CBS2’s Cory James, the party was supposed to last about five hours, but Mother Nature cut it short, giving people to wait in line for just two and a half hours of entertainment.

What was supposed to be a long fun night for the folks at central Park He finished earlier than expected after being struck by lightning during Barry Manilow’s performance.

“I kept saying, ‘No, no,'” said Kristen Clifford, one of the party attendees.

It forced the event’s organizers to end the party quickly, sending over 22,000 attendees who danced and attended the Great Lawn House early Saturday night.

“Very disappointing. I was in denial. It’s not over,” said one of the attendees.

“I was really pissed off,” said one of the party attendees.

But before the bad weather receded, the excitement could be seen and felt by many who had been waiting for this moment for months.

“This is our first concert in over a year,” said Long Island resident, Gniška Luczyk.

“I’m just happy to get out,” Brooklyn resident Frauke Weston said.

“I bought a T-shirt and thought it would be a good way to remember that day,” said Ryan Joel, a Brooklyn resident.

“It’s good to celebrate vaccination, even if cases are really high at the moment,” said Stephanie Pearl-Upper West Side.

That’s why Julia Turkeymaz of the Upper East Side kept her face mask on during the party. He told CBS2 he had COVID before and didn’t want it anymore.

“It’s just an extra precaution, just to be safe,” he said.

We were glad to see you at Concerto #WeLoveNYCAlthough we had to finish early due to the weather! thanks for #CentralParkConservancy The staff and volunteers who have helped make the Great Lawn a place like no other and our visitors, whose participation helps the park thrive! pic.twitter.com/C5qqdDmNt6 – Central Park New York August 22, 2021

However, despite the dangerous weather that called off the star-studded show, the New Yorkers who managed to flaunt it say it was worth every minute they spent in class because for them it was more than just seeing artists like Jennifer Odson, Ken Brown and Andrea Bocelli ; It was also a reminder of how far we have come since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It was great to feel the energy in New York again,” said Frida Resmick, of the Upper East Side.

It’s about moving forward from 2021 to 2022, Monica Elvira of the Upper East Side said.

CBS2 has contacted the city to see if refunds will be returned to those who purchased VIP tickets, but we haven’t received a response yet.

Editor’s note: This story was published on August 22nd.