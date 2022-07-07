The highest paid soccer players in the world

Who are the highest paid players in the world? Although the women’s football movement is gaining momentum, and in Italy the players have reached very important stages such as the conquest of the professional niche, men’s football still maintains an important distance from its female counterpart in terms of turnover and therefore salaries.

In fact, the highest paid footballers on the planet get very high salaries, which cannot be compared to the millions that the best players of the best clubs have in their pockets, from Neymar to Cristiano Ronaldo, and from Messi to Haaland. So how much do the best players earn?

Currently the highest paid – according to the international sports press – is Australian Sam Care, who plays for Chelsea and earns around $600,000 per season from 2019 (around €589,000 at current exchange rates). With her up front, the Blues won three Scudetti titles, two FA Cups and the Community Shield.

America ranked second Alex Morgan Which stops at 450 thousand dollars (about 442 thousand euros). In her career, the strong player twice scored the World Cup with the United States, as well as the Champions League, on loan to Lyon.

Another American closes the podium, Megan Rapinoe439 thousand euros per season. She is also the world champion, after the success of 2019 she was the champion of a far-reaching controversy with the President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

The highest paid female players in the world – full ranking

Here is the list of the top five among the highest paid players in the world: