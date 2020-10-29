The Google Pixel 5 flagship model could arrive in March

This has been an odd year for Pixel phones: While Google launched three models (Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5), they are all mid-range at best, while in previous years the company launched the true high-end flagship. But there is a source indicating that Google has not abandoned the flagships, and a new one may land very soon.

to me Max Weinbach (One leak with reasonable track record) There may be a true flagship Pixel phone to land in or around March 2021.

We’ll take this claim with a great deal of urgency, not least because Weinbach claims that “this is a baseless rumor that I’ve heard from two people like,” but that is definitely possible, since while Google isn’t launching phones in March, there was nothing usual. “About what has been accomplished with the Pixel range this year.

This is the biggest rumor I have heard in all ages, and I mean this is an unfounded rumor I heard from two people, so I don’t believe it at all, but it looks like there is a real flagship pixel coming out in March 2021. Once again, the rumor is unfounded.October 29, 2020

There is no information on what exactly this phone is, but given that the Google Pixel 5 was only recently launched, we say that it is more likely to be a copy of it (possibly the Pixel 5 XL or Pixel 5 Pro) of the Pixel 6, although it is It could of course be the start of a whole new line.

The launch of another Google Pixel 5 model months after the original release itself might seem strange, but don’t forget to announce the Pixel 4a 5G after a while the Pixel 4a, and the Pixel 4a came long after the Pixel 4, so Google has its past shape in this. the field.

It might make sense for Google to have a pioneer down the road, too. With all of the current Google phones merging together a bit, it could stand out as the true flagship between them, and oddly enough, we didn’t have a phone this year.

On the other hand, this is the first time that we hear of an upcoming Pixel flagship so we’re not at all convinced yet. If someone is really on the way, we’re expecting more leaks and rumors soon, so stay tuned for updates.