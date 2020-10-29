The Google Pixel 5 flagship model could arrive in March

14 hours ago Elena Rowse
This has been an odd year for Pixel phones: While Google launched three models (Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5), they are all mid-range at best, while in previous years the company launched the true high-end flagship. But there is a source indicating that Google has not abandoned the flagships, and a new one may land very soon.

to me Max Weinbach (One leak with reasonable track record) There may be a true flagship Pixel phone to land in or around March 2021.

