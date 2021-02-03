The Genshin Impact 1.3 can already be triggered, and there’s a prima donna award for a new gacha flag

KONTAN.CO.ID – maintenance The Genshin effect is over, it’s time to enjoy the new content here Update Version 1.3. Enjoy the gifts first Even free Until New banner, including Xiao character.

Update Genshin Impact version 1.3 is titled “Glittering the Night Sky” with a variety of new content. From characters and weapons to various new content in Update Genshin Effect version 1.3.

As usual, Mihoyo participated first Free to the traveler as a form of reward. For those of you who want to play Genshin Impact now, you can do so right away Update Before playing.

Whoever wants you Until New characters and weapons below Signboard The last wishes you can Until.

“Light Call” application

By requesting “Call of Light”, the traveler can get the new character Xiao that fans have been waiting for. Signboard This exclusive “Call of Light” game will run until February 17th, 2021 at 15:59 server time.

Here are the characters you can get into Signboard Light Call application:

“Mindful Yaksha” Xiao (Anemo) – 5-star exclusive

Catzlin Dionna Cocktail (Creo) – 4 stars

“Lord of the Uncrowned Ocean” Beidou (Electro) – Bintang 4

Blazing Riff Xinyan (Pyro) – Bintang 4

Please note that Xiao will be exclusive to Signboard It will not be included in the “Wanderlust Invitation” standard application.

The “Epitome Invitation” app

For travelers who want to Until arms Signboard Epitome Invocation is back with new weapons. Signboard This “Epitome Invitation” request continues until February 23, 2021 15:59 server time.

Here are the weapons you can access Signboard Epitome Invocation:

Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword) – 5-star exclusive

Primordial Jade Winged Spear (Polearm) – exclusive 5-star

Flute (sword) – 4 stars

Great Sacrificial Sword (Claymore) – Bintang 4

Rust (Sagittarius) – 4 stars

Perception Eye (Catalyst) – Bintang 4

Favonius Lance (Polarm) – Bintang 4

Whoever wants you Update Genshin Impact to version 1.3, set up a stable internet connection using either packet or data wi-fi. Update Genshin Impact version 1.3 is available for everyone platform A good computer, Mobile And do not console.