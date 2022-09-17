The founding process and national holidays marking the week in Chile

Over the past few days, negotiations on a new Magna Carta have faced serious obstacles due to the decision of the right-wing coalition Chile Vamos to miss the agreed meeting on Thursday and ignore the government’s role in the matter.

Catalina Perez, leader of the Party of the Democratic Revolution, sees the talks as complicated because it is not known whether this coalition will keep its word.

In an interview with El Mostrador newspaper, the legislator stated that ignoring the role of the government “does not mean a full understanding of what we are playing for” and reminded that the executive branch is responsible for expenditures, and outside the alternate administration, the state must be present in the most important institutional process in decades.

A document from the plenum of the Communist Party Central Committee warned that the right is seeking to constrain and obstruct the new founding process, as well as dismantle the government’s program regarding tax and pension reforms and the work and economy agenda.

Police this week began investigating a series of email threats against parliamentarians to force them to suspend the Constituent Assembly.

This process arose after the eruption of socialite in 2019, leading to the 2020 referendum where nearly 80 percent of the population spoke of the neoliberal Magna Carta change in effect since the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990).

Also in Chile this week, popular celebrations resumed, after a two-year hiatus imposed by the Covid-19 virus, to commemorate the beginning of the independence march from Spanish colonial rule.

On Wednesday, President Gabriel Borek, together with the mayor of Santiago, Irace Hassler, inaugurated Fonda Parque O’Higgins in the capital, a place where there are music, children’s games, gastronomy, quica and the Chilean national dance.

The program these days includes religious services, the usual “corner” of La Moneda, starring a group of traditional dances made up of civil servants, as well as a military parade.

Until next Monday, the country is immersed in national celebrations and the authorities expect half a million cars and thousands of buses to leave the capital inland.

Car / OMR